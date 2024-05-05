Seven planning enforcement notices severed in Tralee MD last year

Seven planning enforcement notices were served in the Tralee Municipal District last year.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley tabled a motion at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Cllr Cathal Foley sought details of the number of planning enforcement orders that were issued in the Tralee MD last year and what the outcomes were.

In response, Kerry County Council stated these seven notices were issued in respect of unauthorised developments in the area.

In two of the cases retention planning was granted, while a further two cases were referred to the legal department and in one of the cases the council is awaiting a decision from An Bórd Pleanála.

One unauthorised development was removed and two of the cases are ongoing with the council obtaining legal advice which it says it’s considering in one of these cases.