Advertisement
News

Seven planning enforcement notices severed in Tralee MD last year

May 5, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Seven planning enforcement notices severed in Tralee MD last year
Share this article

Seven planning enforcement notices were served in the Tralee Municipal District last year.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley tabled a motion at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Cllr Cathal Foley sought details of the number of planning enforcement orders that were issued in the Tralee MD last year and what the outcomes were.

Advertisement

In response, Kerry County Council stated these seven notices were issued in respect of unauthorised developments in the area.

In two of the cases retention planning was granted, while a further two cases were referred to the legal department and in one of the cases the council is awaiting a decision from An Bórd Pleanála.

One unauthorised development was removed and two of the cases are ongoing with the council obtaining legal advice which it says it’s considering in one of these cases.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare marks World Hand Hygiene Day
Advertisement
Kerry youth services invited to apply for Coca-Cola Thank You Fund
Valentia Coast Guard assist in rescue attempt following Cliffs of Moher tragedy
Advertisement

Recommended

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare marks World Hand Hygiene Day
Kerry youth services invited to apply for Coca-Cola Thank You Fund
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €3.1 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus