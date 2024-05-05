Advertisement
Sport

Wilson takes control of World final

May 5, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kyren Wilson has taken control in the 2024 World Snooker Championship Final.

The Englishman leads Jak Jones of Wales by 7 frames to 1 after the first session of the day.

The first to 18 frames will take the crown.

