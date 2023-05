The Sheen Falls Lodge has announced the opening of a new restaurant at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

Nua Vista is located at the 18-hole golf club, which was recently acquired by Sheen Falls Lodge.

Advertisement

The club overlooks Kenmare Bay, and lies between the McGillycuddy Reeks and Caha Mountains.

Advertisement

The menu is inspired by the Atlantic Ocean and rich local produce of Kerry and surrounding counties.

The restaurant is open to both golf club members and the public.