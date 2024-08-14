Advertisement
Shannon Airport shortlisted for two awards at Digital Media awards 2024

Aug 14, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport
Shannon Airport is in the running for two awards at the Digital Media Award for 2024.

The recently launched Shannon Airport app has been shortlisted in the ‘Best App’ category.

They were also nominated in the ‘Best Collaborative Campaign’ category alongside its media agency partner, Havas Media for Shannon Airport’s Dream Partnership for a Dream Holiday campaign.

The winners will be announced on the 6th of September at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.

The Digital Media Awards recognise the creativity and innovation across multiple areas which include digital content creation, advertising, mobile media and more.

Trevor Curran, Marketing Manager at The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted in two categories this year in the renowned Digital Media Awards. We have had very positive feedback from customers on our recently launched Shannon Airport app and it is fantastic to have it acknowledged by our industry peers with the nomination for ‘Best App’.

