Settlement reached in final case taken arising from Gap of Dunloe tourist tragedy

Settlement has been reached in the last legal action arising from a fatal accident at the Gap of Dunloe.

A North American couple lost their lives when the pony and trap they were travelling in plunged down a steep, rocky ravine five years ago.

Rosalyn Joy Few from the US and her Canadian-born partner Normand Larose lost their lives in the accident on the narrow mountain pass towards Kate Kearney’s Cottage on April 9th, 2018.

The couple who lived in Phoenix, Arizona was in a pony and trap with members of their family traveling in traps behind them, when the accident happened.

Family members of Rosalyn Few and Normand Larose had sued Kerry County Council and the pony and trap driver Dan Casey of Beaufort, Killarney.

In all six legal actions taken, proceedings against the council were struck out.

This sixth and latest settlement was against Mr Casey.

In this case, Ms Few’s daughter Tonya Tier of West Richmond, Washington sued on behalf of her family over her mother’s death.

The terms of this latest High Court settlement are confidential.

It’s understood the case contained a claim for a significant six figure sum.

Senior counsel Liam Reidy said it was also before the court for the approval of the division of an additional €35,000 solatium, which is a statutory mental distress death payment.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted the settlement and the division of the solatium between Ms Few’s family.

Settlements had been reached in the five previous cases after Mr Justice Coffey urged mediation after being told there were significant liability issues involved.