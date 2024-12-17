Sentencing hearing of Tralee businessman adjourned due to pressure on courts

The sentencing hearing of Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell has been adjourned due to what’s been described as the pressure on the courts.

Evidence was due to be heard today in the sentencing hearing of 44-year-old Mr McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, in the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

The case has been adjourned to the new year.

Mr McDonnell is to be sentenced on two charges, both in connection with the seizure of €33 million worth of crystal meth in Cork Port in February; the largest meth seizure in the history of the state.

It’s after he pleaded guilty in October to the importation of crystal meth into Cork Port in October 2023, with the value of the drug greater than €13,000, and participating in the activities of a criminal organisation between 16th October 2023 and 12th February this year.

Mr McDonnell appeared in court this morning in a long-sleeved white shirt and tie, with slicked back hair.

Upon his arrival in court, the Honourable Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo told the court that because of the pressure on the courts, it won’t be in a position to deal with the case today.

Mr Justice Naidoo said this had been conveyed to legal teams yesterday, but Senior Counsel for the prosecution Roisin Lacey said it’s important to acknowledge she received no such message.

Ms Lacey said a complement of gardaí had come up from Kerry this morning.

Mr Justice Naidoo enquired how long it would take, and Senior Counsel for the defence, Michael Bowman, said it sounds like two hours will be required.

Ms Lacey said it will take time as there’s a complicated background, and Mr Justice Naidoo replied the court will not be in a position to deal with that today.

Mr Justice Naidoo again repeated that the message had been conveyed to counsel that there was pressure on the judges in other matters, in order to save witnesses travelling.

Ms Lacey said she was not made aware of that, and Mr Justice Naidoo apologised to the gardaí who had travelled up.

Members of Mr McDonnell’s family had also travelled from outside Dublin to be present for the hearing.

Mr McDonnell was remanded in continuing custody to 13th January, when his case will next be listed and a date for hearing will be fixed.

Mr McDonnell will not have to appear in court on that date, and will be represented by Senior Counsel Mr Bowman, Junior Counsel Caroline O’Connell, instructed by solicitor Eimear Griffin.