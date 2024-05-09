Sentencing hearing begins for woman who pleaded guilty to causing fatal Kenmare crash

The mother of a 25-year-old man killed in a road crash outside Kenmare broke down in tears as she told Tralee Circuit Court of their devastation at his death.

25-year-old Thomas Gudgeon, from Templenoe, died in a crash outside Kenmare on October 12th 2022.

49-year-old Melissa Staunch of Dromore, Blackwater, Killarney, has pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving, causing the death of Mr Gudgeon.

Advertisement

Her sentencing hearing at Tralee Circuit Court heard evidence from the investigating garda and the family of Mr Gudgeon.

Melissa Staunch pleaded guilty to a count of careless driving causing the death of Thomas Gudgeon – that she emerged from a private entrance onto a main road when it was unsafe to do so.

Advertisement

Ms Staunch had been collecting her young daughter from horse riding lessons at the riding stables on the N70 Ring of Kerry Road, while Mr Gudgeon was in the back seat of his girlfriend’s Volkswagen Polo as she drove him and his friend Eoghan Lambe to Templenoe.

The court heard the front of the Volkswagen Polo hit the back of Ms Staunch’s Audi A6, then continued on to hit a pillar at the entrance to the riding stables, which caused it to spin and fall on its left side.

The court was told there is a convex mirror at this entrance, and Ms Staunch would have seen the Polo travelling on the main road in the mirror.

Advertisement

The court heard victim impact statements from Thomas Gudgeon’s mother Maureen, his girlfriend Jenny O’Driscoll, and sister Ellie.

Maureen Gudgeon broke down in tears as she spoke about her son, and the fact her family’s hearts are forever broken.

The statements indicated the family’s wish that Ms Staunch, who was also in tears as they were read out, that she would not be sent to prison or separated from her family.

Advertisement

Maureen Gudgeon highlighted the dangerous location of what she called the terrible accident, and said her son was left to die on the side of the road because no ambulance made it to the scene.

His girlfriend Jenny also said it took an excruciatingly long time for the emergency services to arrive.

Defending barrister Brian McInerney said there were very significant mitigating factors, including an absence of previous convictions, the early plea of guilty, that she was unlikely to reoffend, and the heavy burden she has carried and will continue to carry for the rest of her life about this.

Advertisement

Judge Sinead Behan adjourned the hearing to consider the evidence; a date for the finalisation will be fixed next week.