Drugs and offensive weapon incidents in Kerry drop by a quarter in a year

May 31, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Drugs and offensive weapon incidents in Kerry drop by a quarter in a year
Drugs and offensive weapon crimes in Kerry fell in the first four months of the year.

That’s according to information presented at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

The figures show there was a 24% reduction in such incidents this year, when compared with the same period last year.

According to the report 12 arrest were made in Kerry over the period, for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

This represents a decrease of 40% on the same period last year, and a drop of 48% on the 2022 figure.

Possession of drugs for personal use incidents fell by 22%, with 62 reports this year, down from 79 in 2023.

125 such incidents were recorded in 2022, which represents a reduction of over 50% in two years.

There was a year-on-year drop of 31% in possession of offensive weapon arrests.

11 incidents were recorded over the period this year, down from 16 last year, and falling from 17 in 2022.

