News

Kerry County Council advising people of small slippage in mid-Kerry

May 31, 2024 09:38 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council are advising people of a small slippage on the Killorglin side of Beallaghbeama.

The council says its crews out clearing it and it should be cleared within the two hours or so.

They say it is passable with care.

