Kerry FC at Cobh tonight

Kerry FC have an away tie tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’ll be at Cobh from 7.45.

Kerry coach James Sugrue

First Division leaders Cork City are away to Athlone Town, while second-placed UCD go up against Bray Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps entertain Wexford and Treaty United play host to Longford Town.

There's a full round of matches in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League tonight.

Leaders Shelbourne take on Sligo Rovers while Derry City go up against Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers are away to Drogheda United and Waterford face Bohemians.

At Richmond Park, it's St Pat's versus Galway United.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.