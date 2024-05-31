Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at Cobh tonight

May 31, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at Cobh tonight
Kerry FC players celebrate after Daniel Okwute scores Kerry's second against Finn Harps. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC have an away tie tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’ll be at Cobh from 7.45.

Kerry coach James Sugrue

First Division leaders Cork City are away to Athlone Town, while second-placed UCD go up against Bray Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps entertain Wexford and Treaty United play host to Longford Town.

There's a full round of matches in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League tonight.

Leaders Shelbourne take on Sligo Rovers while Derry City go up against Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers are away to Drogheda United and Waterford face Bohemians.

At Richmond Park, it's St Pat's versus Galway United.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.

