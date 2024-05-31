A foxy/Fair haired coloured Chihuahua dog is missing from Ballyduff village since 1pm yesterday (Thursday).
The Dog who answers to ‘Polly’ is micro-chipped but was not wearing a collar. Any information please phone 086 4092120
