Advertisement
Classified Ads

Chihuahua dog is missing from Ballyduff village

May 31, 2024 11:22 By receptionradiokerry
Chihuahua dog is missing from Ballyduff village
Share this article

A foxy/Fair haired coloured Chihuahua dog is missing from Ballyduff village since 1pm yesterday (Thursday).

The Dog who answers to ‘Polly’ is micro-chipped but was not wearing a collar. Any information please phone 086 4092120

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Black Heifer is missing from the Caherlane, Abbeyfeale area
Advertisement
A dark grey coloured Scottish Terrier type dog is missing from the Tralee area
Two Brown & White Beagle Dogs, a male and female are missing from the Moyvane
Advertisement

Recommended

13 vacant and derelict properties in Kerry granted approval under Urban Regeneration and Development Fund
Aidan Walsh beaten
Sport

Aidan Walsh beaten

May 31, 2024 12:21
Kerry County Council advising people of small slippage in mid-Kerry
Multiple Munster changes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus