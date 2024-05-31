Kerry Airport made operating profit of over €1.1 million last year

Kerry Airport made an operating profit of over €1.1 million last year.

That’s according to its annual report and accounts for the year ended December 31st 2023, which have been released today.

Kerry Airport is reporting an operating profit after taxation for 2023 of €1,198,347.

Advertisement

That’s up on the previous year; in 2022 the after taxation operating profit was €1,061,416.

Last year marked a very positive one for the Farranfore-based airport as passenger numbers finished at 419,281, which represents a 17.7% year on year increase on 2022.

2023 passenger numbers were the airport’s second highest ever total since Kerry Airport began operating.

Advertisement

Commenting on the financials and the on-going operations, CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern says Kerry Airport will not stand still; he says it’s their intention to expand and grow so they continue to be at the centre of economic growth in the county and region.

Mr Mulhern also outlined more details on the airport’s expansion plans:

Advertisement

John Mulhern thanked the Chairperson, Mr. Denis Cregan, and the Board of Directors, for their continued selfless support and direction, and the elected representatives in Kerry and the Department of Transport for their unwavering support throughout the year.

He also conveyed huge praise and thanks to the management and staff of Kerry Airport who continue to exemplify a culture of safety and excellent customer service.