Woman sent forward for trial in connection fatal Kenmare crash

Jan 11, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Woman sent forward for trial in connection fatal Kenmare crash
A woman has been sent forward for trial in connection with the death of a man in a Kenmare crash.

Melissa Staunch of Dromore Old, Blackwater, Killarney is charged with driving without due care and attention, causing death.

25-year-old Thomas Gudgeon died in a crash outside Kenmare on October 12th 2022.

Melissa Staunch of Dromore Old, Blackwater, Killarney is charged with driving without due care and attention, causing the death of Thomas Gudgeon.

The 25-year-old man died in a crash at Dromcunnia, Kenmare on October 12th 2022.

49-year old Melissa Staunch was before a recent sitting of Kenmare District Court, where the book of evidence in the case was served.

She was sent forward for trial to Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Her case will be mentioned for setting a date at the callover of the circuit court on January 16th.

