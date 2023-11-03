Section of N70 Ring of Kerry Road to stay open this weekend

Kerry County Council will open part of the N70 Ring of Kerry Road tonight and over the weekend.

Since last week, the N70 at Gleesk near the railway viaduct, closed at night-time to facilitate essential repairs on the embankment of the road.

These overnight works are scheduled to continue seven days a week until December 15th.

However, the council says the road will now be opened tonight and all this weekend.

It says it will close the road five nights next week, Monday to Friday inclusive, between 8pm and 7am.