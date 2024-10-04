Sandbags being made available to flood-prone parts of Kerry ahead of orange rainfall warning

Sandbags are being made available to flood-prone parts of Kerry and gulleys and drains are being cleared ahead of an orange level rainfall warning.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain warning which will be in effect from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow.

Kerry County Council crews have been deployed to prepare for the adverse conditions.

Kerry County Council is appealing to people to be prepared for very heavy and prolonged rainfall during the status orange weather warning.

Met Éireann says it’s possible there’ll be coastal and river flooding, difficult driving conditions and spot flooding on roads.

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been meeting to monitor the forecast.

Council crews have been clearing gulleys and drains, and they are making sandbags available in areas which are prone to flooding.

The council’s emergency phoneline will be available throughout the duration of the orange warning and can be contacted on 066 71 83588.

Kerry County Council is appealing to motorists to travel with care on all routes, to slow down, and to be prepared for the likelihood of spot flooding and surface water on roads.

The council says exposed coastal areas should be avoided and members of the public should observe the message: “Stay back, stay high, and stay dry.”