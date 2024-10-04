Kerry motorists urged to take care ahead of status Orange weather warning

Kerry motorists are being urged to take care ahead of an Orange weather warning.

Met Éireann issued the status orange warning for Kerry and Cork, which is valid from midnight tonight until 11pm on Saturday.

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to expect difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.

It says the councils emergency phone will be activated during the orange alert on 0667183588 with advice and updates available online and on social media.

Met Éireann is forecasting very heavy and persistent rain, with highest accumulations in mountainous areas .

It says river and coastal flooding is likely .

Meanwhile, the forecaster has issued a status yellow warning for five counties.

It’s valid from midnight tonight until Sunday and is in place for Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Galway & Mayo.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy and persistent rain, difficult travelling conditions and possible localized flooding.