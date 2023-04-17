Rural Independents TDs proposing legislation amendments to lower fuel duty rates

The Rural Independent TDs are putting forward an amendment to legislation, in an effort to lower the rate of duty on fuels.

The group, which includes Kerry Independent TD's, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, are hitting out at plans by Government to phase out the reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel.

They say the proposed hikes in excise duty would lead to an extra 700 million euro for the state.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says they're placing their amendment to the Finance Bill on Tuesday night: