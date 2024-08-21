Advertisement
News

Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers

Aug 21, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers
DÁITHÍ AND KATHRYN TOGETHER on stage with the roses Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Over half a million viewers tuned in to the Rose of Tralee on RTÉ this year.

New Zealand Rose Keeley O’Grady was crowned the 2024 International Rose of Tralee after two live televised selection nights on Monday and Tuesday.

RTÉ says the crowning of the rose drew a peak of 599,100 viewers on RTÉ One, just after a quarter past eleven last night.

Advertisement

There was an average audience of 543,000 watching the selection on RTÉ One after the Nine O’Clock News last night, while an average of 412,900 people were tuned in across both nights.

According to the data, 60% of the 15-34 age bracket TV viewer in Ireland was tuned in to the Rose of Tralee last night.

The selection nights have 177,000 total streams on RTÉ Player, with viewers from within Ireland and a further 81 countries, including from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Advertisement

RTÉ's social media also reached over 5.11 million people with Rose of Tralee content.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to major burst on Tralee main
Advertisement
Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
Advertisement

Recommended

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to major burst on Tralee main
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
An Bórd Pleanála overrules inspector to grant planning for major Listowel housing development
Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus