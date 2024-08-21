Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers

Over half a million viewers tuned in to the Rose of Tralee on RTÉ this year.

New Zealand Rose Keeley O’Grady was crowned the 2024 International Rose of Tralee after two live televised selection nights on Monday and Tuesday.

RTÉ says the crowning of the rose drew a peak of 599,100 viewers on RTÉ One, just after a quarter past eleven last night.

Advertisement

There was an average audience of 543,000 watching the selection on RTÉ One after the Nine O’Clock News last night, while an average of 412,900 people were tuned in across both nights.

According to the data, 60% of the 15-34 age bracket TV viewer in Ireland was tuned in to the Rose of Tralee last night.

The selection nights have 177,000 total streams on RTÉ Player, with viewers from within Ireland and a further 81 countries, including from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Advertisement

RTÉ's social media also reached over 5.11 million people with Rose of Tralee content.