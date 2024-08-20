New Zealand Rose crowned 2024 International Rose of Tralee

The New Zealand Rose, Keely O'Grady has been crowned the 2024 International Rose of Tralee.

Co-hosts Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas made the announcement live from the Dome at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU shortly before midnight.

Ms O'Grady was the first Rose from New Zealand since 1988.

She will now represent the world famous festival, which began in 1959, for the next twelve months.

The judging panel was made up of former Rose of Tralee Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTÉ's Nuala Carey, broadcaster Ollie Turner and Ballyheigue fashion designer Don O’Neill.

Last year's winner New York Rose, Roisin Wiley advised the newest International Rose of Tralee not to compare herself with anyone else and to make the most of the year ahead.

Speaking immediately after her crowning, Keely O'Grady said she hopes to marry Irish and New Zealand cultures: