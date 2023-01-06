Rose of Tralee CEO hopes to move away from landlord relationship with MTU for this year’s festival

The Chief Executive of the Rose of Tralee Festival says he hopes for more of a partnership between the festival and its potential hosts, the Munster Technological University.

Last year, the MTU hosted the Rose Ball and the televised selection nights in the Kerry Sports Academy for the first time.

CEO of the Festival, Anthony O’Gara, says discussions for the MTU to host this year’s event again this year are beginning, but he hopes the university buys in more to the festival this time around.

Mr O’Gara says the MTU acted more like a landlord last year, but he would prefer more of a partnership from the university this year.

Anthony O’Gara says the festival will also involve community roses this year, in order to add a local element to the international festival.