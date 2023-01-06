Advertisement
News

Rose of Tralee CEO hopes to move away from landlord relationship with MTU for this year’s festival

Jan 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee CEO hopes to move away from landlord relationship with MTU for this year’s festival Rose of Tralee CEO hopes to move away from landlord relationship with MTU for this year’s festival
Share this article

The Chief Executive of the Rose of Tralee Festival says he hopes for more of a partnership between the festival and its potential hosts, the Munster Technological University.

Last year, the MTU hosted the Rose Ball and the televised selection nights in the Kerry Sports Academy for the first time.

CEO of the Festival, Anthony O’Gara, says discussions for the MTU to host this year’s event again this year are beginning, but he hopes the university buys in more to the festival this time around.

Advertisement

Mr O’Gara says the MTU acted more like a landlord last year, but he would prefer more of a partnership from the university this year.

Anthony O’Gara says the festival will also involve community roses this year, in order to add a local element to the international festival.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus