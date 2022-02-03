Advertisement
Rose of Tralee to change venue for 2022 festivities

Feb 3, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee to change venue for 2022 festivities
The Rose of Tralee International Festival has announced a venue change for the base of this year's festivities after 15 years.

The 2022 instalment of the 62 year-old festival will see the Meadowlands Hotel hosting roses and judges in a new partnership between the festival and hotel.

The Rose Hotel, formerly Fel's Point, has hosted the festival since 2007.

It's also understood there are continued discussions with Munster Technological University to hold the televised selections this year instead of a Dome marquee that is erected each year.

The discussions come just two years after a permanent structure at the former Fel's Point site was mooted.

 

