The L1015 road from the N69 to Moyvane village reopened at lunchtime.

The road closed following a fatal road collision at around 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

A motorcyclist - a man in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Another man - in his 70s - was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.