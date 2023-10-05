Rise in complaints about gardaí in Kerry last year

There was a rise last year in the number of complaints made by members of the public about gardaí in Kerry.

That’s according to the 2022 annual report of the policing oversight body, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

It also reveals that two cases were referred by gardaí in Kerry last year to GSOC.

GSOC’s annual report shows that there were 102 allegations in the Kerry Garda Division in 2022, up from 79 the year before.

These are complaints made by members of the public concerning the conduct of members of An Garda Síochána.

Common matters people complain to GSOC about include abuse of authority, neglect of duty, and discourtesy.

There were also two referrals made to GSOC by the Kerry Garda Division, down from four the year before.

A superintendent may refer to GSOC any incident where the conduct of a member of the gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person, in order for it to be investigated independently.

There were 41 such referrals to GSOC last year nationally, with two of those in Kerry.