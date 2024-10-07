Advertisement
Revenue brings High Court petition to wind up Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd

Oct 7, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Revenue brings High Court petition to wind up Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd
Revenue has brought a petition to the High Court to wind up the company Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd.

The company ceased trading earlier this year and transferred business to Smaash Burger Ltd, which continues to operate.

Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd’s CEO Nathan McDonnell was arrested on 16th February and will face the non-jury Special Criminal Court on drug and organised crime charges.

Shortly after his arrest, the company’s CFO informed suppliers that the business would cease trading on 25th February due to circumstances beyond their control and the enterprise was transferring to Smaash Burger Ltd.

The letter stated the company were unable to carry over any outstanding balances from Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd to Smaash Burger Ltd.

Revenue has now brought a petition to the High Court to wind up Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd through Collector General Joseph Howley, a creditor of the company.

The Collector General is responsible for the collection of taxes and the implementation of debt management programmes, as well as enforcement action against those who fail to comply.

The petition will be heard on 4th November, and any credit or contributory of the company who wishes to support or oppose the making of an order on this petition may appear at the High Court either themselves or represented by legal counsel on that date.

The High Court can wind up a company at the instigation of a member or creditor of the company, and would appoint a liquidator who then becomes an officer of the court.

Separately, the team at Buttermilk and Fairtree Village has issued a statement on social media to clarify this does not mean they are closing their doors as there’s no connection to this business, and there are ongoing developments at the Caherbreagh facility.

