Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd suppliers told by company it's unable to carry over any outstanding balances

Feb 29, 2024 08:53 By radiokerrynews
Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd, whose CEO has been charged with possession of crystal meth, has told suppliers it's unable to carry over any outstanding balances to another company that it's transitioned to.

43-year-old Nathan McDonnell with an address in Ballyroe is CEO of the company which ceased trading on Sunday.

Mr McDonnell has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, namely crystal meth, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy, Tralee.

Suppliers to Ballyseedy Restaurant received a letter from the company’s group chief financial officer informing them, that it’s with a heavy heart that the business had ceased trading due to circumstances beyond their control and that the enterprise was transferring to Smaash Burger Limited.

However, the letter from group CFO Salome McDonnell said they are unable to carry over any outstanding balances from Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd to Smaash Burger Ltd.

Ms McDonnell said they understand the impact of the decision and that she sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Her letter to suppliers states that should there be any stock items that remain unpaid and that they wish to retrieve from the premises they will try to help them in making the necessary arrangements.

The group CFO says they value the relationship they have built with suppliers and their companies and that they hope their collaboration will continue under Smaash Burger Ltd.

Radio Kerry has contacted the management at Smaash Burger and Ballyseedy Restaurant Limited for comment.

Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd Letter to Suppliers

