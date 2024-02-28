Two Kerry men arrested in connection with the state’s largest ever seizure of crystal meth have been further remanded in custody.

43-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year-old James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, both appeared at Tralee District Court this morning.

The two men appeared via video link from separate prisons.

Mr McDonnell was charged with possession of a controlled drug, namely crystal meth, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy in Tralee.

He appeared at this morning’s sitting of Tralee District Court via video link from Portlaoise Prison, dressed in a full grey tracksuit.

After Mr McDonnell confirmed he could see and hear the court, his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell advised him this was not a private forum and not to say anything, as he would speak on his behalf.

Sergeant Chris Manton said due to the nature of the charges, DPP directions are not available yet, and it’s considered from the DPP that there may be further charges.

Judge John King asked him if it was likely directions will follow soon, and Sergeant Manton replied due to the nature of the allegations, it could be a while.

He sought for Mr McDonnell to be remanded in custody for two weeks, to which Mr O’Connell replied he would not be consenting to anything longer than two weeks.

Mr O’Connell said his client is applying for bail in the High Court.

41-year-old Mr Leen, who’s in custody at Cork Prison, is charged with possession of crystal meth for sale or supply, and importation of the same drug.

The court heard due to the nature of these charges, the book of evidence against him is sought but this is not ready yet.

His solicitor Pat Mann said there is a bail application for Mr Leen lodged with the High Court which should be heard very soon.

Both men were remanded in custody to their respective prisons to appear via video link at Tralee District Court on March 13th.