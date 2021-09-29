Advertisement
Retired Kerry detective garda appeals for information in relation to Don Tidey kidnapping

Sep 29, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Retired Kerry detective garda appeals for information in relation to Don Tidey kidnapping
A retired Kerry detective garda is appealing for anyone with information in relation to a kidnapping, which resulted in two Gardaí being killed, to come forward.

Don Tidey, a supermarket executive, was kidnapped in Dublin in 1983 and held captive for 23 days by an armed IRA gang.

Two gardaí - Garda Gary Sheehan and Private Patrick Kelly - were killed in the rescue operation.

Retired detective garda Eugene O'Sullivan from St Finian's Bay received a silver Scott medal on Friday for his role in the rescue.

He says it’s never too late to bring information to Gardaí:

