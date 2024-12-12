Reoffending rates by Kerry probationers above national average in 2020

Reoffending rates in Kerry were above the national average, among people who were issued with probation in 2020.

That’s according to the latest figures in the CSO’s Probation re-offending statistics report.

It shows that in the South West region – which includes Kerry and Cork – probationers had the highest rate of reoffending within a year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 27% of people who received a probation order in 2020 re-offended within a year.

The South West region, which includes Kerry and Cork, had the highest re-offending rate in Ireland, at 31%.

The report shows that in 2020, 28% of probationers, with Kerry as their county of residence, had reoffended within a year.

25 Kerry people were issued with probation orders in 2020, of these 7 had reoffended in 12 months of release, while 18 had not.

Nationally, a quarter of females and almost 40% (37%) of males under the age of 25 re-offended within a year.

The largest number of probation orders issued by the courts in 2020 was linked to referrals for controlled drug offence related orders.

The report shows 28% of people who reoffended within a year were most likely to carry out a public order related offence.