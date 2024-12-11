Tralee addict tells court only hope to get clean is to go into prison

A Tralee man with addiction issues has told the court through his solicitor that his only hope to get clean is to go into prison.

34-year-old Patrick Ziga of 7 Cahill’s Park, Tralee, was before Tralee District Court on a number of drugs charges.

He was jailed for six months in total by Judge David Waters.

Mr Ziga was found in possession of around €325 worth of heroin and €40 worth of cocaine for sale or supply on 28th November this year.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court Mr Ziga has 31 previous convictions, and received a six-month suspended sentence earlier this year for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

His solicitor Dave Ramsay said Mr Ziga indicated a very early plea, and he is a well-known addict with serious addiction problems.

He said supplying drugs is the only way he can feed his habit.

Mr Ramsay said his client had tried to deal with his problem by methadone clinic, which did not work, and he had applied to enter residential treatment centres but could not abide by their onerous conditions.

Mr Ramsay said Mr Ziga’s only hope to get clean is to go to prison, though he acknowledged this was an unusual request.

Mr Ramsay said his client lives at home with his partner and his one child, while his mother was present in court and they were all very upset and worried about him.

He said it is a very difficult situation, and Mr Ziga fully accepts drug dealing is against the law and a very serious matter.

Mr Ramsay said his client needs professional help, and it’s one thing to be in state custody getting sober but afterwards once he’s out, he will need help.

Judge David Waters said the difficulty is that he committed offences while on a suspended sentence.

He convicted Mr Ziga, and sentenced him to two six-month sentences, to run concurrently, for each count of possession for sale or supply, and took into account the other charges.

Judge Waters decided not to unsuspend the sentence handed down in July, adding there is more to gain from having those hanging over him.