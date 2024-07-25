Advertisement
Refusal for South Kerry glamping pods appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

Jul 25, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Refusal for South Kerry glamping pods appealed to An Bórd Pleanála
The refusal for planning permission for nine glamping pods in South Kerry has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Niall Galvin had applied to build the nine pods, as well as a wastewater treatment unit, administration office, and parking, at Ráth Ciarán, the Glen, Ballinskelligs.

Last month, Kerry County Council refused permission for the development.

The local authority said it was not satisfied that the water treatment system would not cause a risk of odour and/or noise nuisance.

Niall Galvin has now appealed this decision to An Bórd Pleanála, which is due to decide on the appeal by 11th November.

 

