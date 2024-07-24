Advertisement
Planning granted for new Castleisland museum

Jul 24, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
Image: Google Maps
Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a new community museum in Castleisland.

Castleisland Community Museum Company, which is a non-profit organisation, had applied for permission for the museum on Main Street.

The development involves converting the ground floor of a now-vacant former bookmakers into the public museum.

This area was gifted to the company by the building’s owner, Tom McCarthy, specifically for use as a public museum.

Permission was granted for the change of use subject to one condition.

 

