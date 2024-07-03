Advertisement
Plans unveiled for Castleisland museum in former bookies

Jul 3, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Plans unveiled for Castleisland museum in former bookies
Image: Google Maps
Plans have been unveiled for a new public museum in Castleisland.

Castleisland Community Museum Company, which is a non-profit organisation, is seeking planning permission to create the new museum on Main Street.

The planning application seeks permission to change use of the ground floor of a now-empty former bookmakers, to a community museum.

The application shows owner of the building Tom McCarthy has gifted the company the use of part of the ground floor for a public museum.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 21st July.

