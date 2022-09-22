Reduced train services to and from Kerry on Saturday

Train services from Kerry to Dublin are impacted on Saturday due to engineering works on the line.

Works are taking place between Limerick Junction and Portarlington on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, there will be a two-hourly train service between Cork and Dublin on Saturday, with rail connections to Kerry and Limerick, and there will be no direct service between Kerry and Dublin on Saturday.

Advertisement

The normal timetable will be in place again on Sunday.

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers travelling to and from Kerry that there will be reduced services on Saturday, and to check irishrail.ie in advance.