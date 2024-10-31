Advertisement
Redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium among applicants for large-scale sports infrastructural funding

Oct 31, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
The committee behind ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium has applied for funding under the large-scale sports infrastructural fund.

The aim of the fund is to provide exchequer funding to support larger sports facility projects.

The planned redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney is estimated to cost over €70 million.

Minister of State at the Department of Sport Thomas Byrne says they are trying to ensure as many projects as possible are supported under this fund:

 

The Minister of State at the Department of Sport Thomas Byrne has praised those involved in the development of a sports centre at Derreen Killarney.

This centre will be located on council-owned lands at Derreen, between Killarney Celtic soccer club and Legion GAA club.

Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club, St Paul’s Basketball Club and Killarney Judo Club will benefit from use of the building, and the three parties have formed Derreen Sports Centre CLG, which will manage and run the sports facility.

Junior Minister Bryne says it brings people together through a range of sports:

