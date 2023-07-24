Killarney councillors give green light to new sports facility

Killarney councillors have voted unanimously to approve the development of a sports facility in Derreen.

The facility will comprise a community hall, a playground, and improved active travel access to the site.

The development went before a special meeting of the Killarney Municipal District this morning.

The development is on council-owned lands at Derreen, located between Killarney Celtic soccer club and Legion GAA club.

The single-storey community hall on site will include two basketball courts, a multi-functional room, meeting room, a gym, Judo room, changing rooms, toilets and showers, storerooms, and a coffee room.

Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club, St Paul’s Basketball Club and Killarney Judo Club will benefit from use of the building, and the three parties have formed Derreen Sports Centre CLG, which will manage and run the sports facility.

This morning’s special meeting was told that this partnership will likely lease the lands from Kerry County Council, and the overall management structure has not yet been finalised between the three parties.

Killarney MD Manager Angela McAllen said that in these arrangements, there usually are protections for the public purse.

The development also includes an outdoor playground, parking, a raised pedestrian crossing, lighting, and footpaths.

The council received 92 submissions during the public consultation process for the development, 86 of which welcomed and supported the project.

Councillors at this morning’s meeting were told not all designated lands for the footpaths and active travel elements of the project are in council ownership yet, but negotiations with landowners are ongoing to acquire the remaining lands.

The meeting also heard this development is using a third of the site at Derreen which is owned by the council, and preliminary plans are being discussed for the rest of the site.

The council secured just under €1 million under the Community Recognition Fund for this development, and the meeting heard other sources of funding, including roads grants and sports capital funding, will be sought to deliver the rest of the project.