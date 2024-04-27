Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for information following serious crash near Killorglin

Apr 27, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for information following serious crash near Killorglin
Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious crash outside Killorglin.

Two people have been seriously injured after the collision yesterday.

They've been airlifted to hospital in Cork.

The collision between a van and a SUV happened on the N70 at Tullig Beg, outside Killorglin at around 3:15pm.

The two drivers, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have carried out a technical exam and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to this crash to come forward.

Anyone with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

