Kingdom Corinthians win Division Three League Final

Apr 27, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Corinthians were victorious in the Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final.

Cian Holden scored 4 in a 6-2 win over Ballyheguie, with Jess O'Sullivan and Con Barrett also on target.

