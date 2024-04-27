Kingdom Corinthians win Division Three League Final

Kingdom Corinthians were victorious in the Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final.
Cian Holden scored 4 in a 6-2 win over Ballyheguie, with Jess O'Sullivan and Con Barrett also on target.
