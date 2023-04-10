Recovery Haven Kerry to host Vicky Phelan portrait tour

Recovery Haven Kerry has announced it’s to host the Kerry leg of the Vicky Phelan Campaign and Portrait Tour.

This is a nationwide operation aiming to continue the work of the late cervical cancer campaigner.

The event will come to Tralee on April 21st and 22nd.

As part of the programme, a portrait will be open for public viewing at the Sólás Centre, MTU Kerry North Campus.

Painted by artist Vincent Devine, the portrait aims to continue Ms Phelan's legacy and educate people about cervical cancer.

Recovery Haven Kerry board chairman, Tim McSwiney, says the charity is honoured to have been invited to host the event.