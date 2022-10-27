Rail services between Kerry and Dublin affected by line works

Rail services between Kerry and Dublin will be affected by works by Irish Rail this weekend.

The line between Portarlington and Thurles is closed from 2:30pm on Saturday due to a series of track and signalling works.

It means that all services between Dublin and Kerry will be part-replaced by bus transfers and to a revised schedule.

Advertisement

The 5:05 Saturday evening service from Dublin Heuston to Tralee will involve a bus transfer between Portarlington and Thurles.

The 08:30 Sunday morning train between Dublin Heuston and Tralee will involve a bus transfer from Kildare station to Thurles.