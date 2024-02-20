Almost one in six respondents to a Radio Kerry poll say they’ve been a victim of discrimination in this county.

More than half of those who took part in the online survey believe Kerry has done enough to support international protection applicants.

These are some of the findings of the Kerry Thinks survey which asked people a range of questions on subjects including housing, health, crime, and cost-of-living.

Advertisement

572 people took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website during January until the start of this month.

71% of respondents said they expected the cost of living in Kerry will increase this year, one fifth (20%) expect it to remain the same and 4% who answered the question said they thought costs would decrease. Four per cent said they didn't know.

93% of respondents to the question, do you think Kerry has a housing problem, said there was. Seven per cent said there wasn’t.

Advertisement

One in six respondents (16%) to a question asking if they’d been a victim of discrimination in the county, said they had been. 84% said they had never suffered discrimination in Kerry; under 2% did not answer this question.

Of the 16% who said they’d been discriminated against, almost a quarter of this number (23%) said this was because of a disability, more than one in five (21%) said they’d been a victim of ageism, 18% who alleged discrimination said it was racial, 12% alleged sexual discrimination, and 11% on grounds of gender.

Fourteen per cent alleged discrimination because of ethnic background or gender identity.

Advertisement

When asked has Kerry done enough to support international protection applicants, more than half (52%) said yes, almost four in ten (39%) said too much had been, six per cent said not enough had been done, and three per cent said too little had been done for asylum seekers.

These findings are being discussed at a special Kerry Today outside broadcast from 9am today, Tuesday, at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

Three more Kerry Today outside broadcasts focusing on more of the findings arising from the Kerry Thinks poll will be held in the coming weeks.

Advertisement