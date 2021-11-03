Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry journalist shortlisted for national award

Nov 3, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry journalist shortlisted for national award Radio Kerry journalist shortlisted for national award
Share this article

A Radio Kerry journalist has been nominated for a national award.

Treasa Murphy, who's news editor and producer of Kerry Today, is among the shortlisted entries in this year’s Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards, across ten categories, were established over a decade ago to recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

Advertisement

Treasa Murphy has been nominated in the longform broadcast category for her comprehensive coverage of concerns raised by parents in south Kerry that their children had been excessively medicated while attending mental health services.

A report on a review into the files of 1,500 young people who attended the services is due this month.

The awards ceremony takes place on December 1st.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus