Radio Kerry journalist shortlisted for national award

A Radio Kerry journalist has been nominated for a national award.

Treasa Murphy, who's news editor and producer of Kerry Today, is among the shortlisted entries in this year’s Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards, across ten categories, were established over a decade ago to recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

Treasa Murphy has been nominated in the longform broadcast category for her comprehensive coverage of concerns raised by parents in south Kerry that their children had been excessively medicated while attending mental health services.

A report on a review into the files of 1,500 young people who attended the services is due this month.

The awards ceremony takes place on December 1st.