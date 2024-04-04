Public meeting in Dingle tonight to explain new Garda text alert scheme

A new Garda text alert system is to be outlined to the public at a meeting in Dingle tonight.

This new system aims to allow Gardaí to alert business people and residents about crime and other issues in West Kerry.

It'll run alongside the existing See Something, Say Something scheme which was launched a year ago.

Advertisement

Those who subscribe will not be charged for the service.

A public meeting to explain how this new system will operate, is to be held at Benner's Hotel at 7pm tonight (Thursday)

Dingle-based Garda Sgt James Hurley explains the idea behind it: