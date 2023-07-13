See Something Say Something officially launched in Dingle and Listowel

The See something say something scheme has been officially launched in Listowel and Dingle.

The text-based system allows members of the public to report suspicious activity anonymously to gardaí by text.

See Something Say Something has been in operation since 2018, when the national pilot was rolled out in Tralee.

Advertisement

In order to report an incident, people can send a text to 50555 with the location of where the anti-social behaviour is occurring.

The text, will be logged to the nearest available mobile unit where patrol will be dispatched.

Last year, the text alert system received over 650 messages and has assisted in reducing public order incidents in the areas covered, by 35%.

Advertisement

The service for Listowel and Dingle was officially launched at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting, in Listowel.

Speaking at the meeting, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe said it’s hoped the initiative will be rolled out in more towns by the end of the year.

He says the aim is for See Something Say Something to be in place countywide by the end of next year.