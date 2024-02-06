An online webinar will be held tomorrow to start the public consultation process on the new local economic and community plan for Kerry.

The Kerry Local Community Development Committee has begun the preparation of the Local Economic and Community Plan for 2023 to 2029.

This plan guides the development of the county from economic, community, cultural, recreation, and other perspectives.

Kerry County Council is inviting members of the public to have their say on the plan through the public consultation process, which begins through the online webinar.

This webinar takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

The webinar will be held on Microsoft Teams and members of the public can now register for the webinar here.