Prize bond in Kerry scoops €50,000

A prize bond held in Kerry has scooped the weekly €50,000 tax-free prize.

The winning prize bond number AHO 60 30 87 was bought in 2017.

There were nearly 9,000 prizes awarded in this week’s draw, amounting to more than €743,000; 300 of those were in Kerry.

That's in addition to the half a million euro prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month.

Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

For a full list of the 300 winning prize bonds in Kerry this week, go to StateSavings.ie.