This week's 50,000 euro Prize Bond Star Prize has gone to Kerry.

Prize Bond number JS291125 was bought in 2008 and is held in County Kerry.

Instead of earning interest, bond holders have the chance to win tax-free cash prizes every week.

A €500,000 euro prize is awarded at the last weekly draw of every month, as well as weekly draws for €50,000, €1,000 and €500.

Draw results can be checked online at StateSavings.ie.