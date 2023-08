One lucky Kerry resident is facing into the bank holiday weekend €50,000 richer, after scooping this week's Prize Bond Star Prize.

The winning bond number was KP 38 2258 and it was bought in 2009.

There were over 4,812 prizes awarded in this week's prize bond draw, amounting to a total of €304,550.

Prize bond draws are held every Friday, and draw results can be checked online at www.StateSavings.ie