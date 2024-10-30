Advertisement
President pardons two Kerry men wrongfully hanged for murder over 140 years ago

Oct 30, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
President pardons two Kerry men wrongfully hanged for murder over 140 years ago
The President has signed pardon orders for two Kerry men wrongfully hanged for murder in the 1880s.

38-year-old Sylvester Poff and 24-year-old James Barrett were wrongfully convicted of murdering Thomas Browne while he worked on his farm in Dromulton, near Scartaglin on 3rd October 1882.

The two men were convicted of murder in December 1882 and were hanged in Tralee Gaol on the 23rd January 1883, despite petitions for mercy to the Lord Lieutenant.

In the 1880s, Kerry and the area around Castleisland in particular, was experiencing a lot of unrest and violence as the Land War was waged to fight for land reform.

Speaking at the pardoning ceremony this afternoon, President Michael D. Higgins commended the families of both men and the members of the Castleisland District Heritage Group for their efforts in bringing their cases to public attention and obtaining the pardons.

The government recommended President Higgins pardon both men after 19th century trial law expert Dr Niamh Howlin independently reviewed the case.

She concluded Mr. Poff's and Mr. Barrett's convictions were unsafe because of factors including a ‘packed jury’, no direct evidence, contradictory witness testimony and no motive.

Dr Howlin found the crown's case relied on the circumstantial and contradictory evidence of one witness and did not meet the legal standards of the time.

Mr Poff's great-grandson, Tomo Burke, says he's "elated" his family has finally got justice:

Johnnie Roche chairs the Castleisland District Heritage Group, which campaigned for the pardons.

