President grants pardon to Kerry man hanged for murder 126 years ago

A Kerry man, who was hanged for murder 126 years ago, has been granted a posthumous pardon.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins signed the warrant of pardon for John Twiss this afternoon at an event in Áras an Uachtaráin.

This follows a recommendation from Government, based on evidence which indicated John Twiss was innocent.

This is only the sixth such pardon to be granted and the third posthumous pardon.

In January 1895, Cordal man John Twiss was convicted of the murder of James Donovan in Glenlara, Newmarket, North Cork; Mr Twiss was sentenced to death.

The victim, James Donovan, had acted as an agent for landlords and had been occupying a house from which tenants had been evicted.

John Twiss was hanged in Cork County Gaol on February 9th 1895.

His family as well as members of the Michael O’Donohoe Memorial Project campaigned for a presidential pardon for years, with the assistance of Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.

The Cabinet advised a pardon be granted to John Twiss following a review carried out at the direction of the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee; this found the nature and extent of the evidence against Mr Twiss could not safely support a guilty verdict.

President Higgins says while what happened to John Twiss can’t be undone, he is pleased to formally grant a presidential pardon to him and to set the record straight.

He says he hopes this will bring a sense of closure to his family.

Relatives of John Twiss and members of the Michael O’Donohoe Memorial Project joined Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and President Michael D Higgins at today’s event.

Pictured above: John Twiss

Pictured above: Relatives of John Twiss and members of the Michael O’Donohoe Memorial Project who joined Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and President Michael D Higgins at today’s event.