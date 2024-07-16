Advertisement
Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September

Jul 16, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD says plans to reduce reimbursements for cataract surgery patients - under a cross-border scheme - will be delayed until September 1st.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the plan to reduce the reimbursement - from over €1,900 to just over €800 - had been due to come into effect on July 1st.

However, he has indicated that the HSE cross-border directive has now confirmed the service will continue as normal until the end of August.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he will continue to campaign to have the cut reversed, and made this call:

In a statement to Radio Kerry the HSE has confirmed that it's deferring changes to the reimbursement of cataract procedures until September the 1st.

It adds it will communicate with providers in Northern Ireland and patients to advise them of amended prices for procedures.

 

 

